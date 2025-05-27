Drivers question timing of Parkway East lane restriction that’s snarling traffic during the daytime

PITTSBURGH — What looked to be the morning rush hour lasted well into the early afternoon due to a lane restriction just before the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.

Many drivers wonder why PennDOT would choose to do construction work on the busy road during the day.

“I don’t know why they just don’t keep it at night ‘cause that’s the best time to get it done,” said Rob Hickox, who commutes to work through the tunnel.

“It’s not going to be convenient,” said Edgewood native Max Williams.

“There is no reason people need to be going to work three hours early,” Hickox said.

The $95 million project, known as the Commercial Street Bridge Replacement Project, has cars stretched from the Squirrel Hill Tunnel all the way to Uptown. Traffic is down to one lane on the Parkway East, which was originally scheduled for overnight.

“We did get some complaints from the residents nearby about disrupting their sleep, so we did want to try to accommodate that,” said Doug Thompson, of PennDOT.

Now, the restriction happens during the morning rush hour and lasts through 2 p.m.

“It’s prime time travel time for everybody,” Hickox said.

PennDOT said the lane closure will be in effect through July but with a break during the week of June 9th when the U.S. Open is in town.

“That’s so we can have everything opened up for the additional traffic we will be expecting,” Thompson said.

Still, those who live near the construction say it causes dangerous driving on their neighborhood side streets.

“It’s not ideal as far as the safety of people on the street, small streets. And it’s an inconvenience for people driving,” Williams said.

“The first few days are the worst and then people find alternate routes and things improve some,” Thompson said.

Thompson said the project is on track. As Channel 11 previously reported, PennDOT is planning to close the Squirrel Hill Tunnel for 25 days as part of this project in 2026.

