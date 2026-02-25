Drone 11 captures look at seat replacement project in Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH — Work has started on an effort to replace tens of thousands of seats at Acrisure Stadium.

Drone 11 captured a look at the work on Tuesday.

We could see a large tarp covering one section of seats and another that looked like it had already been removed.

It’s expected to take nearly four years to replace more than 58,000 of the stadium’s 68,000 seats.

Work has started in the east upper deck of the stadium.

The project is expected to cost around $18 million.

