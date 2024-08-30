Drug bust in Murrysville results in police chase, arrest of Pittsburgh man, authorities say

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — A drug bust in Murrysville resulted in a chase involving police and the arrest of a Pittsburgh man.

Keyshawn Campbell, 23, was wearing a bulletproof vest when he was taken into custody.

According to the criminal complaint, police also found a sweatshirt with body armor sewn inside it wrapped around the driver’s seat.

Murrysville police, along with the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force and the state Attorney General’s Office, have been investigating Campbell since June.

The complaint goes on to say authorities bought cocaine from Campbell on Wednesday afternoon for a second time. When task force officers moved in to make an arrest, Campbell drove onto Route 22 near Tarr Hollow Road.

Police ended the chase by using tire deflation devices.

Court papers said police seized cocaine, marijuana, amphetamine pills and 357 stamp bags of heroin in addition to a pistol.

Police say Campbell has previous drug charges and a conviction for carrying a gun without a license.

Campbell’s next court date is Sept. 10.

