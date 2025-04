PITTSBURGH — A lane restriction is scheduled for the Fort Pitt Tunnel.

PennDOT said the inbound tunnel will be reduced to one lane Sunday night.

The restriction will start at 10 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. on Monday.

Crews will be conducting drainage flushing work.

