Local

Dump truck carrying rocks overturns on Rankin Bridge

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WHITAKER, Pa. — A dump truck overturned and spilled rocks on the Whitaker side of the Rankin Bridge.

PHOTOS: Dump truck carrying rocks overturns on Rankin Bridge

Allegheny County 911 said the crash happened at around 1:47 p.m.

Our crew at the scene saw emergency crews tending to a dump truck on its side on River Road.

No one was hurt in the crash, dispatch said.

The Whitaker side of the Rankin Bridge is closed while crews respond to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Homicide suspect arrested at Pittsburgh International Airport after jumping from parking garage
  • Local woman warns others about potentially fraudulent tax refund checks from U.S. Treasury
  • 2 local men amongst 25 people charged in Philadelphia drug trafficking case
  • VIDEO: Some Jefferson Township neighbors frustrated with noise from snow clearing business
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read