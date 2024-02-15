Dump truck carrying rocks overturns on Rankin Bridge

WHITAKER, Pa. — A dump truck overturned and spilled rocks on the Whitaker side of the Rankin Bridge.

Allegheny County 911 said the crash happened at around 1:47 p.m.

Our crew at the scene saw emergency crews tending to a dump truck on its side on River Road.

Truck overturned on River Road at the Whitaker end of the Rankin Bridge. #WPXI #PGH #Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/iBNJ4ZhM8f — Tony Ruffolo (@WPXITonyRuffolo) February 15, 2024

No one was hurt in the crash, dispatch said.

The Whitaker side of the Rankin Bridge is closed while crews respond to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

