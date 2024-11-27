Local

Dunbar woman scammed out of $40K, thought she was helping friend pay college tuition

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
WPXI Money Generic Generic image of $1 bills. (Image by Thomas Breher from Pixabay /Image by Thomas Breher from Pixabay)
By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

DUNBAR, Pa. — A local woman was scammed out of $40,000.

Pennsylvania State Police said the woman, 73, said she believed she was sending money to pay for a friend’s college tuition.

State police said the woman instead sent the money to an unknown suspect who was fraudulently requesting the money.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact state police in Uniontown at (724) 439-7111.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read