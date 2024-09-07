Duquesne apartment damaged in overnight fire

DUQUESNE, Pa. — Firefighters in Duquesne quickly put out an apartment fire overnight.

On Facebook, the City of Duquesne Fire Department shared a photo of a fire in a second-floor apartment on Kennedy Avenue.

The fire started around midnight, and initially, firefighters were concerned people were trapped inside.

Once all the apartment occupants were located, they worked to put out the flames — which took about 20 minutes.

There’s no word on the cause of the fire. No one was hurt.

