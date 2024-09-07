Local school bus driver, police chaplain facing child pornography charges

PITTSBURGH — Local school bus driver and police chaplain Michael Singer is facing a number of charges, including child pornography.

He was allegedly sending explicit photos to one of the students he drives to school at Westinghouse Arts Academy Charter School.

The investigation began a week ago when a mother reported to police that her son was being “groomed” by his bus driver. Singer drives for Sun Coach Lines, also known as PA Coach Lines.

“Parents need to step in and definitely know what their kids are doing and who they are talking to,” Kathleen Thomas said. She lives near Westinghouse Arts Academy and told Channel 11 she’s glad the mother in this incident got involved.

Police say Singer admitted to texting the teenager but denied knowing he was speaking to the same person on the dating app. According to the complaint, the pair exchanged explicit photos.

Channel 11 has also learned Michael Singer served as a chaplain for multiple local organizations, including the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.

We reached out to the department and were sent a statement saying:

“Michael Singer served nominally as a police chaplain, but he has not been actively involved with the Bureau in several years. Effective today, he is no longer permitted access to any PBP facility - beyond what would be afforded to any member of the public - and he is no longer affiliated with the Pittsburgh Police Chaplains’ program.”

Channel 11 reached out to the bus company and school but we were told no one was available to speak with us.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group