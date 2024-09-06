SKYLIGHTS 2024: Here’s what we’re covering for Week 2

PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2024 season continues Friday with some great high school football match-ups in western Pennsylvania.

Here are the games we are covering Friday on Skylights:

Uniontown at Carrick

Franklin Regional at Upper St. Clair

Latrobe at Norwin

Beaver at Imani Christian

You can see the scores below for all of the games as they come in:

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group