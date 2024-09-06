SKYLIGHTS 2024: Here’s what we’re covering for Week 2

PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2024 season continues Friday with some great high school football match-ups in western Pennsylvania.
Here are the games we are covering Friday on Skylights:
- Uniontown at Carrick
- Franklin Regional at Upper St. Clair
- Latrobe at Norwin
- Beaver at Imani Christian
You can see the scores below for all of the games as they come in:
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group