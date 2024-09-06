Skylights

SKYLIGHTS 2024: Here’s what we’re covering for Week 2

WPXI Skylights Skylights is Channel 11's coverage of high school football in western Pennsylvania. (Cox Media Group)

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2024 season continues Friday with some great high school football match-ups in western Pennsylvania.

Here are the games we are covering Friday on Skylights:

  • Uniontown at Carrick
  • Franklin Regional at Upper St. Clair
  • Latrobe at Norwin
  • Beaver at Imani Christian

You can see the scores below for all of the games as they come in:

