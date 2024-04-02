Duquesne formally introduces Dru Joyce III as new men’s basketball coach

PITTSBURGH — It’s a new era for Duquesne men’s basketball.

The Dukes formally introduced Dru Joyce III as their new head coach on Monday.

Last season the Dukes won the A-10 Championship, went to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 47 years and helped get Keith Dambrot his first tournament win before his retirement.

Joyce has been the associate head coach of the Dukes for the last two seasons. He played under Dambrot in high school and alongside LeBron James. He also played for Dambrot in college.

During his introduction, he explained the pillars he wants this program to be built on: enthusiasm, integrity and discipline

He was overcome with emotion multiple times Monday afternoon afternoon.

“It means the world to be able to stand here because I’ve heard so many people at such a young age tell me that ‘man you’re going to be a head coach one day’ so...I’m here,” said Joyce.

LeBron James broke the news of Joyce’s new position last week. Joyce said they have a bond that is not easy to find.

