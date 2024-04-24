Duquesne Heights street latest to receive traffic-calming measures by city

PITTSBURGH — Most drivers who travel on Shaler Street in Duquesne Heights drive over the posted speed limit of 25 miles per hour, according to city officials.

Efforts are now being taken to slow traffic down.

Three speed tables have been constructed between Grandview Avenue and Well Street.

There are also new signs and pavement markings, plus new pedestrian crossings with high-visibility piano key crosswalks.

It’s one of the latest traffic-calming projects in the city.

Data collected in 2021 showed that more than 70% of cars on Shaler Street were speeding, with about 85% traveling at speeds of 32 mph.

It’s concerning to residents since there is a playground by the road.

Channel 11 also saw drivers blowing through stop signs.

The city said the street also has a history of crashes.

