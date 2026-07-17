Portion of northbound I-279 to fully close 5 nights next week

Part of the northbound lanes of I-279 will fully close for five nights next week.

The Allegheny County Department of Public Works released the schedule for the overnight closures, which officials say is necessary to demolish Jacks Run Bridge No. 3, which carries Jacks Run Road over I-279.

Single-lane closures along southbound I-279 will also occur.

The planned closures are as follows:

Monday night (July 20) to Friday morning (July 24)

I-279 northbound (outbound) will be fully closed between the McKnight Road/Evergreen Road exit ramp (Exit 4) and the I-279 North on-ramp from Camp Horne Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly.

The I-279/I-579 HOV northbound (outbound) lanes will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly.

The left lane of I-279 southbound (inbound) under Jacks Run Road will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly.

Friday night (July 24) to Saturday morning (July 25)

I-279 northbound (outbound) will be fully closed between the McKnight Road/Evergreen Road exit ramp (Exit 4) and the I-279 North on-ramp from Camp Horne Road from one hour after the 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates game at PNC Park concludes (or 9 p.m. if the game is postponed) to 9 a.m.

The I-279/I-579 HOV northbound (outbound) lanes will be closed from one hour after the Pirates game concludes (or 8 p.m. if the game is postponed) to 10 a.m.

The left lane of I-279 southbound (inbound) under Jacks Run Road will be closed from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m.

The closures are weather-dependent, and three prior planned closures were canceled because of heavy rain or lightning.

When I-279 northbound (outbound) is fully closed:

I-279 northbound traffic will be detoured back to I-279 using McKnight Road, Babcock Boulevard, Rochester Road, Lowries Run Road, and Camp Horne Road.

Union Avenue traffic to I-279 northbound will be detoured using Gass Road, Highland Avenue, Perry Highway, Rochester Road, Lowries Run Road, and Camp Horne Road.

Cemetery Lane traffic to I-279 northbound will be detoured using Perry Highway, Rochester Road, Lowries Run Road, and Camp Horne Road.

Periodic closures of I‑279 and the I-279/I-579 HOV lanes are expected through August. County officials will release a schedule of closures every Friday until the project is complete.

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