Duquesne Light Company increases staffing amidst extreme cold this week

Duquesne Light Company is increasing staffing due to this week’s cold temperatures.

The company says power outages are not expected but they still want customers to be prepared.

DLC said you should have all your important electronic devices charged ahead of time.

They also encourage their customers to prepare an emergency kit with non-perishable food, medication and other essentials.

If possible, have an alternate source of heat available.

Click here to report a power outage.

