Duquesne Light Company issues $150K in emergency grants to help with utilities, food insecurity

PITTSBURGH — Duquesne Light Company is contributing funds to help community members in need.

On Wednesday, DLC announced $150,000 in emergency grants to support local nonprofit partners.

The grants are aimed at helping southwestern Pennsylvania residents with utilities and food insecurity, with $100,000 allocated to the Dollar Energy Fund and $50,000 to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

“In recent weeks, our region has seen a heartbreaking surge in the number of people who are facing real and urgent hardships in providing the most basic needs for their families,” DLC President and CEO Kevin Walker said.

The $100,000 directed to DEF will provide critical utility assistance for eligible customers, especially as federal funding for programs like the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program remains delayed.

The $50,000 grant to GPCFB will help smaller, regional food pantries meet increased demand and offset rising operational costs.

DLC employees are also contributing to the effort, with their donations to four nonprofits being matched dollar for dollar up to $50,000 in December.

In addition to financial contributions, DLC employees are actively volunteering at food insecurity and holiday giving events through year-end, including turkey distributions and meal-packing events.

DLC is implementing several customer support measures during the shutdown, such as protecting LIHEAP preseason applicants from service termination and offering special payment arrangements for furloughed workers.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group