Duquesne Light encourages customers to prepare for potential high winds, severe weather

PITTSBURGH — Duquesne Light Company is urging customers to prepare for severe weather expected in the Pittsburgh region starting early Monday morning. The National Weather Service forecasts wind gusts up to 50 mph and possible snow, which may lead to hazardous travel conditions.

To mitigate the risks associated with the severe weather event, Duquesne Light Company emphasizes the importance of preparation. The company’s Operations Center will be fully staffed throughout the duration of the weather event, with additional crews ready to respond as needed.

Customers are advised to take several proactive steps, including charging essential electronic devices and assembling an emergency kit with non-perishable food, water, medications, first-aid supplies and flashlights ready for use.

In the event of a power outage, residents should call nine-one-one for medical emergencies. The outage can be reported through Duquesne Light Company’s free mobile app or via their website. If internet access isn’t available, customers can call 888-393-7100 for assistance.

For safety, individuals are reminded to avoid downed power lines, give lineworkers space to operate and stay clear of any objects or puddles that could be in contact with downed lines. Duquesne Light Company recommends avoiding refrigerator and freezer openings to keep food preserved during outages.

Emergency contact numbers include Duquesne Light Company’s emergency number at 888-393-7000 for reporting hazardous situations. Customers are encouraged to check on elderly or vulnerable community members who may require assistance during extreme weather conditions.

