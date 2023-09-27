Duquesne Light union workers vote to authorize strike

Duquesne Light Company union workers have voted in favor of authorizing a strike.

The company and IBEW Local 29 have until the end of the month to reach an agreement.

Duquesne Light said the vote does not necessarily mean a work stoppage and that they are activating “operational continuity plans” if an agreement cannot be reached.

Their full statement can be found below.

“Duquesne Light Company respects the right of our employees to bargain collectively and, as in previous contract years, we’re committed to a good-faith effort in reaching a fair and balanced agreement that meets the needs of our valued employees, customers, community and shareholders. While we cannot comment on contract negotiation specifics, the strike authorization vote is a procedural next step in the process and does not necessarily indicate a work stoppage. As an essential service provider, safety and reliability are core priorities, and we are activating operational continuity plans in the event an agreement cannot be reached by when the current contract expires on Sept. 30. We appreciate our employees’ continued commitment to delivering safe, reliable electric service to our customers and for enabling us to remain a key community partner in the region we’ve served for more than 100 years.”

