Duquesne men’s basketball season kicks off at home

PITTSBURGH — The Duquesne University men’s basketball team kicks off its 2025-26 season on Monday against Niagara at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse.

The Dukes, entering their 110th year of NCAA basketball, are led by head coach Dru Joyce III, now in his second year. They return two starters from last season, redshirt senior guard Cam Crawford and junior forward Jakub Nečas.

Duquesne has been selected ninth in the 2025 Atlantic 10 Preseason Poll. The team welcomes eight newcomers to the roster, including senior guard Tarence Guinyard and junior guard Jimmie Williams. Both players made a strong impression by scoring 21 points each in an exhibition game against Virginia Tech, which the Dukes won 83-81.

Guinyard and Williams combined to shoot 51.9% from the field, including 46.2% from three-point range, in the exhibition game. Guinyard also contributed eight rebounds, six assists, and three steals.

Overall, the Dukes return 42.8% of their scoring, 44.9% of their rebounding, and 32.1% of their assists from last season.

The team looks to build on its recent success, having made an appearance in the NCAA Tournament in 2024. Redshirt junior guard Maximus Edwards is on the brink of a milestone, needing just 14 points to reach 1,000 career points.

Edwards was named the 2023 Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year and has been a key player since transferring from George Washington.

