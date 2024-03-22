Duquesne professor’s social media post goes viral when he cancels class for Dukes playoff win

“Go celebrate. I’ll figure it out.”

That is the now-viral phrase that a Duquesne professor posted on social media, canceling classes for his students following the team’s big NCAA win.

Professor Robert Healy, who teaches sports information and media for Duquesne University, shared this message to his students on social media with the subject line, “Class canceled due to March Madness. Go celebrate. I’ll figure it out.”

The post has now been viewed more than 747,000 times. The post was shared by top retailers like Dick’s Sporting Goods, Fanduel and hundreds of loyal Duquesne Duke fans.

