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Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting Pittsburgh woman he picked up from party

By WPXI.com News Staff
Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting Pittsburgh woman he picked up from party
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — A rideshare driver is charged with sexually assaulting a woman he picked up from a party near Pitt’s campus.

Reporter Gabriella DeLuca confirmed late this afternoon that the driver is in custody, two months after police say he took the woman to her home, then raped her.

How Uber responded to the allegations against the driver, tonight on Channel 11 at 5 p.m.

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