Duquesne residents get first look at proposal to reshape city government

DUQUESNE, Pa. — Residents in Duquesne got their first look at a proposal that would reshape the city’s government.

The Duquesne Government Study Commission hosted a public forum on Monday for the city’s proposed home rule charter.

If approved by voters, the charter would serve as Duquesne’s own constitution, defining the powers, structure and other aspects of the municipal government.

Officials project that the new framework would increase efficiency, accountability and transparency.

It would also give the community more flexibility to govern itself and address local issues.

Commission members want residents to know what’s in the charter before they vote on it later this year.

“We want people’s input so that in November they know what they’re voting about,” said Kirsten Pastrick, chair of the Duquesne Government Study Commission. “They know why the home rule charter may be a good thing for Duquesne. They have to decide.”

The commission will now make a final proposal to be voted on in November.

Click here to read the charter’s most recent draft.

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