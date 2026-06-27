Pennsylvania lawmaker & advocates push for proposal that would change traffic laws for bicyclists

Bicycle crashes are on the rise in Pennsylvania.

The state reported more than 1,300 last year alone, and according to PennDOT, the majority of crashes, resulting in injuries, happened at intersections.

Right now, bicyclists are required to follow standard traffic laws. Republican state senator Jarrett Coleman wants to change that.

Eric Boerer is the advocacy director for Bike Pittsburgh. He said he supports the idea.

“We see that in other states that have implemented this type of legislation that it is safer,” Boerer said.

It would allow bicycles to yield at stop signs and traffic lights instead of needing to come to a complete stop.

“It is a challenge for bikes to stop, put their foot down,” Boerer said. “Just like a yield on a highway, you’re expected to slow down to a point and go if it’s safe to do so.”

He says this proposal would mirror what’s actually happening on the streets.

“If everybody knows what the rules are and it’s predictable in a way how we approach these stop signs and stop lights, then it just makes sense to make the law align with how things are in the real world,” Boerer said.

At least 13 states have already adopted similar rules.

According to a report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration:

Idaho was the first to implement a “stop-as-yield” law in 1982. Bicyclist injuries from traffic crashes dropped more than 14% the next year.

Delaware adopted a similar law in 2017. Traffic crashes involving bicycles at stop signs fell 23%.

“We’ve already seen the safety benefits in other states and I think it’s just something that would make bicycling more appealing to more of the public.”

Coleman has yet to formally introduce the legislation.

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