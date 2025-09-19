Duquesne University basketball player accused of assaulting woman in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A Duquesne University basketball player is charged with simple assault after police say he hit a woman during an argument.

According to court documents, the victim told officers that Maximus Edwards, 23, of Pittsburgh, got mad at her for following a member of the football team on social media.

She told police this sparked an argument and that Edwards pulled her out of a car back in August, hit her in the face and then pinned her against the car.

Channel 11 has reached out to Duquesne University for comment. So far, we haven’t heard back.

Edwards was given nonmonetary bail.

