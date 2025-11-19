Duquesne University names Provost David Dausey its 14th president after nationwide search

PITTSBURGH — After a national search, Duquesne University has appointed its 14th president.

Duquesne University Board of Directors Chair Diane Hupp announced Dr. David J. Dausey’s appointment on Wednesday. He officially assumes the presidency on July 1, 2026.

Currently serving as Executive Vice President and Provost at Duquesne, Dausey is recognized for his leadership in higher education and public health, and he will be the fourth lay president in the university’s history.

“Provost Dausey stood out among a very distinguished and accomplished group of applicants from around the country,” Hupp said. “Dr. Dausey’s values and experience uniquely align with our vision for an exciting future of service to our students, our region and the world,”

Dausey says he’s dedicated to fostering a vibrant campus community and expanding Duquesne’s reach.

“I look forward to stewarding this institution’s reputation and to expanding what is possible for our students,” Dausey said.

Current Duquesne University President Ken Gormley is excited about Dausey’s appointment, whom he’s worked with since 2018.

“David has exhibited creativity and leadership not only when it comes to Duquesne’s faculty research and teaching but also in shaping a vision for the University,” Gormley said.

The board says Dausey has contributed significantly to Duquesne, including helping to establish the Nasuti College of Osteopathic Medicine and guiding the university’s response to the COVID pandemic.

Dausey has held academic appointments in Duquesne’s Rangos School of Health Sciences and Nasuti College of Osteopathic Medicine, as well as Carnegie Mellon University.

He’s overseen research and innovation, enrollment management, online learning, student success, educational and classroom technology, university libraries, academic centers and institutes, and international programs.

Before Duquesne, Dausey served as Executive Vice President and Provost of Mercyhurst University and worked as a full-time researcher with the RAND Corporation.

Dausey grew up in Jefferson Hills and holds degrees from Mercyhurst University, Yale University and the University of Pennsylvania.

