Eagles nesting near U.S. Steel plant welcome first egg of 2026.

An eagle pair nesting near U. S. Steel’s Irvin Plant has welcomed their first egg of the season!

Bald eagles Irvin and Stella have returned to this nest for seven seasons.

If this egg is viable, it could hatch in as little as 35 days and become the 9th eaglet born at the U.S. Steel nest.

You can keep up with Irvin, Stella and any hatchlings through a livestream by clicking here.

There’s also one other eagle’s nest in Glen Hazel, which you can check on by clicking here.

