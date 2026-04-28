Eaglet that swallowed fishing hook returned to US Steel nest

The eaglet who underwent emergency surgery after swallowing a fishing hook is back in his nest.

The eaglet swallowed the hook at two weeks old, and underwent surgery within 12-hours of ingestion, then spent about a week in recovery.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>>2-week-old eaglet at US Steel nest swallows fishing hook, has emergency surgery 12 hours later

The eaglet was returned to the tree-top U.S. Steel nest on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with Tamarack Wildlife Center say Eagles are very faithful parents, so Stella and Irvine are expected to resume care of the eaglet, alongside his two older siblings.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group