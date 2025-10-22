Early registration prices to end this week for 2026 DICK’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon

PITTSBURGH — It’s not too late to capitalize on early registration prices for the 2026 DICK’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon.

Officials expect more than 50,000 people to participate in marathon weekend events from May 1-3.

For those still on the fence, current registration rates will be available until Oct. 24, when prices are set to increase.

Marathon weekend events include:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon (26.2 miles)

UPMC Health Plan Pittsburgh Half Marathon (13.1 miles)

Official Walking Division of the Half Marathon

UPMC Health Plan Pittsburgh BACK Half Marathon

FedEx Pittsburgh Marathon Relay (teams of 2–5)

GNC Pittsburgh 4-Mile Fitness Challenge

UPMC Health Plan | UPMC Sports Medicine Pittsburgh 5K

U.S. Steel Pittsburgh Champions Mile

Chick-fil-A Pittsburgh Kids Marathon

Sheetz Pittsburgh Toddler Trot

Pittsburgh Pet Walk

For more information or to register, click here.

Marathon organizer P3R is hosting a First Year Movers Program to guide first-time runners through training and the race itself. Click here for more information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group