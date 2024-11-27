Earthquake detected near Ohio-Pennsylvania border overnight Monday

MAHONING CO., Ohio — A low-level earthquake was recorded in Ohio near the Pennsylvania line overnight Monday.

United States Geological Survey data shows the 1.8 magnitude earthquake struck just after midnight. The epicenter was near the intersection of W Pine Lake Road and Market Street in Beaver Township, about 15 minutes from the Ohio-Pennsylvania border.

Channel 11 affiliate WHIO reports that an earthquake of that magnitude is small enough that it probably wasn’t felt by residents.

