Eastbound lanes of Pennsylvania Turnpike closed between Pittsburgh, New Stanton exits due to crash

A portion of the Pennsylvania Turnpike is shut down due to a crash.

The eastbound lanes of the turnpike are closed between Pittsburgh Exit 57 & New Stanton Exit 75 for an “emergency closure,” the turnpike said on X.

Drivers are advised to use the following detour:

US 22 East 10.3 miles

PA Turnpike Toll 66 South 13.1 miles

Re-enter PA Turnpike at New Stanton Interchange #75

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

