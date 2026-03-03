Easter Bunny to visit local malls for photos with families

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Easter Bunny is set to visit local malls to take photos with families.

The Bunny Photo Experience will be available at the Ross Park Mall and South Hills Village from March 6 through April 4.

Visitors are asked to make reservations for their photo shoots to accommodate the bunny’s busy schedule.

Click here to make a reservation for the Ross Park Mall and here to make a reservation for the South Hills Village Mall.

A private event for children with special needs will be held with the Easter Bunny in sensory-friendly environments on March 22 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at both malls.

A special event kicking off spring will be held with the Easter Bunny at the Ross Park Mall center court on March 20 at 11 a.m.

A play date with the Easter Bunny will be held at the Children’s Play Area in the South Hills Village Mall on March 18 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It will include a dance party, balloon art, crafts, giveaways and more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group