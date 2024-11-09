Eat’n Park celebrates military personnel with month-long discount

Eat’n Park is celebrating veterans for the whole month of November.

The restaurant chain is showing its appreciation for all active and former military personnel and their families by offering a 10% discount on their entire check. The discount applies to all meals on a military member’s check for all of November at restaurants in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.

Then, on Veteran’s Day, military personnel get a free Smiley Cookie on top of their discount.

The discount and free cookie are valid for dine-in only and cannot be combined with other discounts. Proof of service is required to get the discount.

