Eat’n Park offering free coffee to first responders, snowplow crews during winter storm

PITTSBURGH — One beloved restaurant chain is offering free coffee as a thank you to snowplow drivers and first responders working to keep local communities safe during a major winter storm.

Eat’n Park announced Saturday that first responders and snowplow crews can get a free cup of joe on Sunday and Monday.

The coffee can be enjoyed dine-in or take out. Just let the Eat’n Park team know you’re a first responder or part of a snowplow crew.

Eat’n Park says there’s no need to order ahead and no purchase is required.

