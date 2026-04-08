Eat’N Park Smiley Cookie voted ‘Coolest Thing Made in PA’

The people of the Commonwealth have spoken and they’ve chosen an iconic baked good as the “Coolest Thing Made in Pennsylvania.”

The Smiley Cookie was announced to have won the competition for 2026, hosted by the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry.

Officials said it was a close competition between the cookie, which originated in Titusville before being served at the Pittsburgh-based restaurants, and Denim Coffee. The coffee comes from a brewer in Shippensburg.

The chamber launched the competition as a March Madness-style bracket.

“At the end, the championship round was down to the wire – the SmileyCookie took the title with just 16 votes!" PA Chamber President and CEO Luke Bernstein said. “It just goes to show how passionate brand lovers are and why we always look forward to the ‘Coolest Thing Made in PA’ competition – there are so many amazing products made here and beloved across the Commonwealth, the nation, and worldwide. Congratulations to Eat’n Park on their well-deserved victory!”

The cookie was first introduced by former Eat’N Park CEO Jim Broadhurst in 1986.

Click here for a full look at the competition bracket.

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