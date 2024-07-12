Local

Eat’n Park unveils pickle-flavored Smiley Cookies

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

Pickle-Flavored Smiley Cookies SmileyCookie.com releases limited time pickle-flavored Smiley Cookies (SmileyCookie.com)

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Eat’n Park has announced a briney twist to one of its classics -- a pickle-flavored Smiley Cookie.

For a limited time, you can order the cookies with the flavored green icing on SmileyCookie.com.

“There’s pickle-flavored ice cream, cotton candy, and beer…why not add a Pickle Smiley Cookie to the mix?” said Kayla Frattini, Director of Brand Marketing at SmileyCookie.com. “We can’t wait for pickle fans far and wide to enjoy this interesting, briny take on a true Pittsburgh classic!”

They’re available to order now and can be shipped to all 50 states. The cookies will not be sold in Eat’nPark restaurants.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW


TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read