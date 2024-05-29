Elderly woman speaks out after being held at gun point during Butler County robbery

BRADY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police arrested two men for holding an elderly woman at gunpoint and robbing her home in Butler County.

Carol Soose, 82, tells us the men tied her up and ransacked her home. She said she was scared for her life.

Tonight on Channel 11, Jillian Hartmann sits down with Soose to hear about the terrifying ordeal, the phone call that helped police make an arrest and the other brazen crime that may be connected to this robbery.

