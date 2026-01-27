Electrical panel catches fire in Whitehall apartment, displacing residents

WHITEHALL, Pa. — Several people are displaced after an electrical panel caught fire in Whitehall on Tuesday afternoon.

The Whitehall Borough Police Department says firefighters were called to 1680 Skyline Drive around noon for an odor of smoke in an apartment building.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from a hallway light fixture, then located an electrical panel on fire inside an apartment.

Electricity was then shut off to the entire building out of an abundance of caution.

The fire marshal is working to determine how the fire started. The property manager has brought in contractors to restore service to the building.

The property manager and Red Cross are helping displaced residents find somewhere else to stay.

No one was hurt, and the damage was limited to the first-floor apartment, police say.

