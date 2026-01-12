Elizabeth man pleads guilty to making antisemitic threats against public official

ELIZABETH, Pa. — A man has pleaded guilty to making antisemitic threats against a local public official and lying to FBI agents.

Edward Arthur Owens Jr., 30, pleaded guilty to federal counts of making a threat to injure a local official and making false statements to government agents on Monday, the Department of Justice said.

Owens was indicted in May. Investigators said he sent a local public official a message that said: “We’re coming for you [emoji of person raising right hand] [German flag emoji] be afraid. Go back to Israel or better yet, exterminate yourself and save us the trouble. 109 countries for a reason. We will not stop until your kind is nonexistent.”

Officials say the phrase “109 countries” is a statement used by antisemites that points to the 109 different countries that have expelled Jewish people and calls for similar action.

FBI agents reported that Owens lied to them on May 30, when he said he did not have access to guns, including a .22 LR caliber rifle, an AR-15 style rifle and a 9mm caliber Smith and Wesson pistol; claiming that his mother had them. Investigators reported finding the Smith and Wesson in his vehicle, which he was driving right before he made those statements to agents.

Owens is scheduled to be sentenced on April 13. He faces up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 or both per count.

