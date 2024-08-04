Local

Elizabeth Township home destroyed in overnight fire

Elizabeth Township house fire - Ross Street

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An overnight fire destroyed an Elizabeth Township home.

The fire started around 1:30 a.m. at a home along Ross Street. First responders were alerted when a passerby saw the flames and called 911.

Firefighters tell Channel 11 that the blaze began in the basement and engulfed the rest of the home.

No people were home when the fire started, but three dogs were. They all survived.

The fire marshal is investigating.

