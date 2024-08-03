Girl who survived Lawrence County crash that killed her father, siblings makes ‘miraculous’ recovery

PITTSBURGH — The family of a young girl injured in a fatal car accident tells Channel 11 she’s making a “miraculous” recovery.

Aubrey Bogacki was the sole survivor in the July 20 crash that took the lives of her father, brother and sister.

>> 3 people dead, 1 person hurt in overnight Lawrence County crash

“God worked his magic on this little one. He really did,” Aubrey’s uncle David Syka told Channel 11.

Aubrey suffered a number of injuries including a fractured neck and brain bleed. Thursday, she began rehab, even walking on her own.

It’s an “amazing” turnaround. Syka says he spoke to the coroner just after the crash. Aubrey’s prognosis was not good.

“In his professional opinion, he did not think she was going to make it,” Syka said. “Just looking at the vehicle and how she survived and how she’s doing, it’s a total miracle. It really is.”

Videos posted to the “Aubrey Strong” Facebook page show just how far she’s come.

Syka says she could be released from the hospital as soon as next week.

“She’s laughing. She’s joking. She has a lot of support from friends, family. Her cousins come almost every day to see her.”

She’s also filming TikToks and is hoping to get the attention of pop star Taylor Swift.

“She’s a Swiftie at heart,” Syka said. “It’s just amazing. It truly is. It’s just a miracle in the making.”

There are also multiple fundraising efforts underway for Aubrey and her mom Nicole.

A GoFundMe has already raised nearly $170,000.

A softball tournament is also scheduled for Sept. 14 and 15 at multiple locations.

For registration or more information, you can contact Henry Frengel at thefrengels@yahoo.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group