Man shot, killed in doorway of Mount Oliver home, police say

MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. — The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in Mount Oliver.

Police say dispatch officials were notified of a shooting in the 100 block of Amanda Avenue at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

First responders found a man dead on scene. His identity has not yet been released.

The department says preliminary investigative information shows that the man was shot in the doorway of his home.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

