Elizabeth Township officials unveil new baseball field

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in Elizabeth Township to celebrate the unveiling of a new baseball field.

The Boston Ballfield was officially opened on 2001 Donner Street at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials showed off the new field, which has a turf infield, grass outfield, new fencing and state-of-the-art lights.

The field cost around $2 million.

Pittsburgh Pirates Jared Jones and Jack Suwinski joined the event. Visitors were able to take pictures with the two Buccos and the Pirate Parrot.

