Emergency closure planned for Herron Avenue Bridge in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — An emergency closure of a bridge in Pittsburgh is planned for Wednesday.

The Herron Avenue Bridge, which falls in Polish hill and Lawrenceville, has been deemed “deficient,” according to Pittsburgh Regional Transit.

PRT stated that the City of Pittsburgh’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure notified them that the bridge will be closed entirely from Ruthven Street to Liberty Avenue and will remain closed indefinitely.

A time for the closure was not provided.

For PRT riders, this impacts the North Side, Oakland and South Side routes.

The stops at the Herron busway station will be discontinued.

For more information on the PRT stops impacted, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group