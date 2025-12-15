Emergency crews battle 2-alarm fire at abandoned building in McKees Rocks

McKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Emergency crews battled a fire in McKees Rocks on Saturday night.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor says crews were called to the intersection of Allen and Churchill streets at 10:42 p.m.

According to the Stowe Township Volunteer Fire Department, a second alarm was requested after police arrived and saw flames coming from the building, which was abandoned.

The Moon Run Volunteer Fire Company says the response took place during a snowstorm, and conditions slowed down access and water supply.

No injuries were reported.

The Stowe Township Fire Marshal is investigating the fire’s cause.

