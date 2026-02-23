Emergency crews battle 2-alarm house fire in Moon Township

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews battled a fire in Moon Township overnight.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers say crews were called to the 100 block of Lansdowne Drive just before midnight.

The Moon Run Volunteer Fire Co. confirms two alarms were struck for the house fire.

Video provided to Channel 11 showed flames spouting from the home initially, and major damage left behind.

Dispatchers confirm no one was injured.

