Emergency crews battle house fire in Lawrence County

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — Emergency crews battled a house fire in Lawrence County on Friday.

A Lawrence County 911 supervisor says crews were called to the 500 block of Franklin Avenue in Ellwood City at 9:15 a.m.

According to the City of Beaver Falls Fire Department, crews encountered heavy fire and had to contend with “extreme hoarding conditions.”

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

