Emergency crews battle overnight house fire in Fayette County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews battled an overnight house fire in Fayette County.

The fire happened in the 1300 block of Axton Street in Washington Township, Fayette County 911 dispatchers say.

According to the Charleroi Fire Department, crews responded to the scene around 1:45 a.m.

The department shared photos from the scene on social media, showing smoke billowing out of the home and firefighters inside and scaling the building.

911 officials say no one was injured.

