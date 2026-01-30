At least 1 person injured after explosion at plant in Washington County

SMITH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews are at the scene of an explosion at a plant in Washington County.

Dispatchers said crews were called to the 10 block of Langeloth Plant Road in Smith Township at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Smith Township officials confirmed that there was an explosion at the Langeloth Metallurgical Plant.

One person has been taken to a hospital at this time. It is unclear if there are any other injuries.

Officials did confirm there were no casualties.

Investigators said they are working to contact plant administrators to learn more.

Smith Township officials said there is no immediate threat to the public.

Channel 11 has a crew heading to the scene and is actively working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

