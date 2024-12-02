Emergency crews rescue ducks from Filbert Pond in Fayette County

REDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Several emergency crew departments worked together in Fayette County to rescue some struggling ducks.

Three ducks were stuck in the frozen Filbert Pond in Redstone Township on Sunday.

A man who feeds the ducks discovered their plight and called 911 at around 6:00 p.m.

The ducks are going to be treated and further evaluated but emergency crews expect them to be okay.

Republic Volunteer Fire Department, Brownsville and South Brownsville Fire Departments and the Fayette County Water Rescue all helped out.

©2024 Cox Media Group