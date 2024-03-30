Emergency crews rescue injured person on hillside after ATV crash in South Park Township

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person involved in an ATV crash on a hillside was rescued in South Park Township on Friday.

Broughton Volunteer Fire Department said firefighters were called to the area of Green Mans Tunnel in the afternoon after Allegheny County dispatchers received a call about a person who had an ATV in an unstable position. The SHACOG Technical Rescue Team was also sent to the scene.

When firefighters arrived they found an injured patient on a hillside.

Rescuers used a UTV to get to the person. Paramedics began treating them and rescue teams used a rope to lower them off of the hillside.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene but was later dismissed after the patient was ruled stable.

The person involved in the crash was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

The Library Volunteer Fire Company, South Park Township Police Department, Baldwin Emergency Medical Service and Peters Township EMS also helped in the rescue.

