Emergency crews rescue women stuck on hill in Shaler Township park after heavy rain creates risk

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two women were rescued Saturday after getting stuck on a hill in Shaler Township, when heavy rain created a risk.

Shaler Township police say that emergency crews were called ot Fall run Park just before 1 p.m. for two women in their 20s who were stuck on a hill after heavy rain passed through.

Fall Run Park is home to a popular natural waterfall and walking path, police note.

The women were never in the water but were safely brought across the creek by Swift Water Rescue and treated for minor injuries. A neighbor who climbed down the hill was also treated for a minor injury.

“Kudos to all first responders involved for their quick response and bringing them to safety,” police said.

