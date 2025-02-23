Emergency crews respond to fire at Red Robin in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a fire at Red Robin in Homestead on Sunday.

Members of the Munhall Central Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company said they went to the restaurant on E Waterfront Drive in Homestead at around 2 p.m.

Firefighters said flames were on the roof, which they put out with a water can.

The restaurant was ventilated for over two hours before crews wrapped up.

No injuries were reported.

